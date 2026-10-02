PGSA: Three Emirati tankers hit in Hormuz were on non-compliance list

TEHRAN — Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) says three Emirati tankers struck in the Strait of Hormuz in recent days were already on its non-compliance list.

In a statement posted on its official account on Thursday, the PGSA said several tankers had been hit in the strait in recent days, adding that the three most recent vessels were owned or chartered by the United Arab Emirates.

The authority said checks showed that the tankers Al Ruwais, Sinbad and Mersin Prosperity had repeatedly attempted to transit the Strait of Hormuz over the past two months.

It added that the names of all three vessels appeared in the latest update of the PGSA’s non-compliance list. The list covers ships whose status or manner of passage has been found incompatible with requirements for safe and authorized transit through the strategic waterway.

The statement came as reports said a supertanker had been hit in the Strait of Hormuz and was on fire.

Fars news agency reported that the vessel, which was capable of carrying 2.5 million barrels of oil, had been traveling illegally through the strait and was struck about eight kilometers off the coast of Oman.

The PGSA has repeatedly warned shipowners and charterers that forcing vessels to use unauthorized routes could result in financial and human losses for the ship, its owner, master and crew. It has also warned that such violations could lead to serious restrictions on future passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Charterers found to be pressuring ships into illegal transit could themselves be added to the non-compliance list, with passage by all their related vessels restricted, the authority said.

Vessels placed on the list face restrictions on future transits, including fines, detention or confiscation.

The authority has also cautioned insurers, protection and indemnity clubs, and classification societies against servicing non-compliant ships, warning that continued dealings with such vessels could have consequences.