Iran urges Iraq to resist US ‘economic terrorism’, resume air links

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry has issued a forceful call for Iraq to dismantle flight restrictions imposed between the two nations, urging Baghdad to stand firm against US “economic terrorism and sedition.”

Addressing the necessity of restoring normal operations, the Ministry issued a Thursday statement asserting: “The Islamic Republic of Iran, while respecting the national sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, calls for the adoption of appropriate decisions in confronting the economic terrorism and sedition-making of the United States, to remove the restrictions and return the flights of the airlines of the two countries to normal conditions, in line with the interests and benefits of the two nations.”

The diplomatic push comes in the wake of renewed US aggression. On September 8, the US Treasury announced the targeting of 36 entities linked to Iran’s aviation industry under “Operation Economic Outcast.” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent subsequently declared that Iranian airlines would be effectively barred from international operations starting September 23, threatening secondary sanctions against any nation providing services to Iranian carriers.

While Iraq initially suspended flights, the measure drew sharp criticism in both capitals, sparking public protests at sites like Najaf International Airport. Tehran highlighted the deep-rooted nature of bilateral ties, noting that these are not merely conventional diplomatic relations but are built on “deep people-to-people ties and mutual interests in various fields.”

The ministry further emphasized the humanitarian and strategic cost of the disruption, stating: “The restrictions imposed on air traffic between the two countries, in addition to creating serious problems for hundreds of thousands of passengers, pilgrims, patients, students and economic actors of the two countries, are in clear conflict with the nature of the strategic relations based on good-neighborliness between Iran and Iraq.”

Currently, there is a glimmer of progress. Following pressure from Baghdad, the US Treasury has issued a one-month waiver, allowing Iraqi Airways to potentially resume limited flights to Iran in October. However, Tehran maintains its condemnation of these “illegal and inhumane actions,” framing the US moves as a “dangerous plot” designed to undermine regional stability and the sovereign autonomy of independent nations. The Foreign Ministry reiterated that such measures, which involve the extraterritorial implementation of illegal sanctions, are a violation of international law and the UN Charter.