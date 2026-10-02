Trump talking his own imagination about Iran 

TEHRAN – Trump has claimed that Iran would have “wiped” Israel and Saudi Arabia “off the face of the planet” with nuclear bombs if he had not been president.

Modern history may not have seen a statesman as fabulist as Trump. He seems to be losing his sense of reality more and more as the midterm congressional elections approach.

Trump is living in a world of his own imagination, indulging in his own fantasies. It is in this imaginary world that Iran would have developed nuclear weapons and destroyed Israel, Saudi Arabia and many other countries if he had not been president.

“If I weren't president, Saudi Arabia wouldn't be here right now. Neither would Israel. They'd be wiped off the face of the planet. I do a lot for Saudi Arabia. My relationship with them is very good. I like the crown prince. My relationship is very good. But remember, if I weren't here, there wouldn't be a Saudi Arabia. There wouldn't be an Israel. There wouldn't be various other countries also,” Trump told the Time magazine in an interview published on October 1.

According to such a statement, Iran gained access to nuclear arms in Trump’s world of imagination and dropped atomic weapons on Israel and Saudi Arabia and wiped them out.

It is open to all that Trump is the laughing stock of the world.

Even Israeli hardliners who have been seeking hard to demonize Iran laugh about such remarks from the bottom of their heart.

In August 2016, former French President François Hollande made a statement about Trump that history will not forget. At the time, when Trump was running for the White House, Hollande said that Trump's “excesses end up making you feel like you want to retch.”

The way Trump speaks is degrading for a top official, let alone that the official be the president of the United States. His remarks and approach to domestic and foreign policy is extremely reckless and shameful.

Even the far-right government of Netanyahu, whose barbarity against Gazans has shocked the world, suspended Heritage Minister Amihay Eliyahu in November 2023 who suggested dropping nuclear bomb on Gaza.

Unfortunately, Trump is surrounded by sycophants. There is no unbiased official in his inner circle to advise him against making such ridiculous remarks.

Trump cannot fool anyone with such ridiculous remarks if he is referring to Iran’s strikes on U.S. military bases in the Persian Gulf Arab states that were used as launchpads for the U.S. war against Iran. Iran had repeatedly and unequivocally announced that it would target any location from which an attack was launched against it. Who could expect Iran to come under attack from a military base in a regional country and not strike that base?

Confusing Iran’s retaliatory defensive strikes on military bases from which U.S. fighter jets flew to drop bombs on Iran with the fantasy that Iran would have used nuclear weapons to “wipe off the face of the planet” Saudi Arabia and “various other countries” if Trump had not attacked Iran is not only laughable but also a distortion of the realities on the ground.

Iran also fired missiles at Israel, which, along with the United States, launched joint aggression against Iran in both June 2025 and February 2026. Even before the full-scale wars of 2025 and 2026, it was Israel that launched attacks on Iran’s diplomatic headquarters in Damascus and carried out assassinations inside Iran, forcing Tehran to respond.

Trump is seeking to sell his imagined narrative to the American people and others around the world in a futile attempt to justify his ill-gotten war against Iran and portray the country as a demon. In doing so, however, he risks making himself appear even more ridiculous.