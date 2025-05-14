Muslim unity essential to ending Israeli occupation in Gaza: Iran Parliament Speaker

TEHRAN – Speaking at the 19th Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) summit in Jakarta on Wednesday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf called on Islamic nations to take unified and decisive action against Israel, urging immediate political, economic, and military sanctions in response to the ongoing siege of Gaza and alleged crimes committed by the Israeli regime.

“It is time for Islamic countries to make a collective and resolute decision to end the blockade,” Qalibaf said, emphasizing that the international community can no longer remain silent in the face of what he described as war crimes, genocide, and apartheid.

Qalibaf called for the recognition of these crimes by Islamic states and demanded that the leaders of Israel be brought before international courts of justice. He said Israel’s actions must be confronted through coordinated pressure from the Islamic world.

Qalibaf condemned recent remarks by the U.S. President Donald Trump as “delusional,” and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to resistance against Zionist aggression and foreign interference in the region.

“Trump remains lost in delusion,” Qalibaf declared. “He should open his eyes to the undeniable reality that Resistance is not only surviving—it is thriving, firmly rooted in the beliefs of nations across the region.”

Qlalibaf noted that support for Palestinian Resistance groups remains strong in both Gaza and the West Bank despite over a year and a half of sustained bombardment by Israel. He further pointed to Lebanon’s recent municipal elections, in which candidates affiliated with the Resistance movement won decisively, despite immense economic and political pressures.

“The people of this region are no longer swayed by threats or propaganda,” he said. “They have chosen the path of resistance.”

‘Iran does not seek nuclear arms or war’

In his remarks, Qalibaf also reiterated Iran’s official stance on nuclear weapons, emphasizing that Tehran has never pursued nuclear arms and continues to advocate for regional peace through dialogue and cooperation.

“Iran does not seek war—but we will never accept surrender either,” he said. “We believe in fraternal relations with our neighbors and categorically reject any attempt by the U.S. to stir division for the sake of boosting its arms industry.”

He described Washington’s long-running “maximum pressure” policy against Iran as a failure, adding that the Islamic Revolution’s message of resistance has now reached American universities, where student protests in solidarity with Palestine have led to expulsions and budget cuts.

“Despite all efforts to isolate us, Iran stands more resilient than ever,” Qalibaf said.

‘Iran-Saudi cooperation vital to ending Palestinian crisis’

On the sidelines of the PUIC summit, Qalibaf held a series of high-profile meetings with his counterparts from other Islamic countries—chief among them, a significant bilateral discussion with Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh, Speaker of the Saudi Shura Council.

During their meeting, Qalibaf emphasized that progress in the Islamic world depends heavily on the cooperation of Iran and Saudi Arabia. “The necessary channels of communication between our two nations have been restored, and this opportunity must be seized to confront the shared challenges of the Muslim world,” he said.

He also praised Saudi Arabia for facilitating this year’s Hajj arrangements and called for expanding bilateral ties in political, cultural, and economic domains. “If Islamic nations—especially Iran and Saudi Arabia—stand united over Gaza, we can move closer to resolving the Palestinian issue,” Qalibaf stated.

For his part, the Saudi Speaker described the situation in Gaza as “heart-wrenching,” saying the suffering of Palestinians under siege affects the entire Muslim world. “This is not just about Gaza—it is about all of Palestine. No human being could endure such injustice,” Al Al-Sheikh said, calling for pragmatic cooperation and frequent engagement between Islamic states.

Qalibaf also met with Ibrahim Boughali, Speaker of the Algerian Parliament, and Khalid bin Hilal bin Nasser Al-Maawali, Speaker of the Omani Parliament. These talks focused on enhancing parliamentary collaboration, supporting the Palestinian cause, and strengthening unity within the Islamic world.

The 19th PUIC Conference, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the Union’s establishment, brought together parliamentary delegations from 38 Islamic countries under the theme “Good Governance and Strong Institutions as Pillars of Resilience.” Held from May 11 to 14 in Jakarta, Indonesia, the summit served as a critical forum for addressing the Gaza crisis and fostering strategic cooperation among Muslim nations.