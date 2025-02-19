End of Israeli aggressions necessary for regional peace, Qalibaf tells Asian parliamentarians

TEHRAN – At the 15th session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly held in Baku on Wednesday, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, strongly asserted that the future of Palestine will not be decided by the United States or any other colonial power.

He emphasized that the right to self-determination rests solely with the Palestinian people.

During his speech, Qalibaf acknowledged the significant challenges Palestinians face, particularly in the wake of the continued violence inflicted by the Israeli regime.

Despite the genocide committed by the Zionist regime, he noted, the Resistance Front had managed to impose a strategic defeat on Israel. He further criticized the United States and its allies, observing that despite their military and strategic failures in Gaza and Lebanon, they have not ceased their efforts to undermine the region’s stability. Instead, they are orchestrating new political conspiracies to further their own agendas.

Qalibaf also expressed strong opposition to recent statements by U.S. President Joe Biden, which suggested that the United States should take control of Gaza and facilitate the forced displacement of Palestinians.

He described these remarks as a continuation of colonialist ideologies and as blatant examples of the ongoing violation of Palestinian rights. "The statements regarding the forced control of Gaza and the displacement of the Palestinian people reflect a disregard for the Palestinian people's rights," he said.

In his address, the Iranian Speaker criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan for West Asia, labeling it as a form of ethnic cleansing and modern occupation.

He described Trump’s plan as an apartheid initiative designed to align with Zionist interests, aimed at eroding Palestinian identity and suppressing their will. Qalibaf warned that such inhumane policies could destabilize the region further, exacerbating existing crises.

The seior politician reiterated Iran's firm stance against any plan that disregards the will of the Palestinian people, reaffirming that the future of Gaza and Palestine should be determined by Palestinians themselves, through their right to vote and decide their own destiny.

He emphasized, "The only way to resolve the current crisis in West Asia is through the complete and sustainable establishment of Gaza, the withdrawal of the Zionist occupying forces from Palestinian, Lebanese, and Syrian lands, and the immediate, unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Furthermore, the safe and unrestricted return of Palestinian refugees to their homes is essential."

At the Assembly, Qalibaf also highlighted the critical role of Asia in fostering a new era of peace, security, and multilateral cooperation. He called for stronger trade and economic ties among Asian countries, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts to create mechanisms that facilitate trade, investment, and infrastructure development. According to Qalibaf, such cooperation is vital for achieving inclusive growth and ensuring the development of all nations in the region.

Qalibaf noted that the Iranian Parliament has consistently championed multilateralism within the Asian Parliamentary Assembly. He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to promoting sustainable cooperation across the region and ensuring that all Asian nations benefit from such collaborations.

Tehran firm on policy of strengthening relations with neighbors: Qalibaf

In a meeting with Khalid bin Hilal bin Nasser Al-Maawali, the Speaker of the Omani Parliament, Qalibaf reiterated Iran's firm policy of strengthening relations with neighboring countries.

The two officials discussed their countries’ long-standing ties and expressed mutual support for continued cooperation. Qalibaf commended Oman for its clear and firm stance against the Zionist regime and its unwavering support for Palestine. He expressed hope that the relationship between Iran and Oman would continue to grow in all aspects.

Al-Maawali, for his part, praised the bilateral relations between Oman and Iran, crediting the efforts of both the late Sultan of Oman and the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He emphasized the importance of dialogue based on logic, equality, justice, and respect for each other’s sovereignty. The Speaker of the Omani Parliament also confirmed Oman’s readiness to collaborate constructively with Iran on a range of issues.

Both parties condemned the recent actions taken by the United States and Israel, particularly the call for ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Al-Maawali highlighted the importance of unity among Islamic countries, reiterating that the international community, including the United Nations, had condemned the actions of the Zionist regime.