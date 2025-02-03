Qalibaf: Iran, Iraq committed to Resistance Front, regional stability

TEHRAN – Iran and Iraq have reaffirmed their joint commitment to supporting the Resistance Front and strengthening regional stability.

The announcement came during a press conference in Tehran, where Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf hosted his Iraqi counterpart, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, on Monday.

This marks Mashhadani’s first official foreign visit since assuming office in October 2024.

Qalibaf emphasized the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, stressing their determination to expand political and economic cooperation. "We are committed to enhancing political and economic relations, which play a crucial role in fostering regional peace and stability among both Arab and non-Arab Muslim countries," he said.

The Iranian parliament speaker highlighted the extensive cooperation between the governments and parliaments of both nations, stating that they are working closely to boost regional and international collaboration. He described Iran and Iraq’s relationship as "very deep," spanning multiple sectors, including religious, cultural, social, political, economic, security, and defense.

Qalibaf underscored the importance of strengthening parliamentary relations as a key mechanism for increasing economic ties. He urged lawmakers from both countries to facilitate the implementation of agreements signed during Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid’s visit to Tehran in May, reinforcing their shared commitment to economic and strategic development.

For his part, Mashhadani affirmed Iraq’s steadfast support for Iran and emphasized the importance of cooperation on key bilateral and regional issues. He stated that his discussions with Qalibaf covered a wide range of topics, including border security, water resources, infrastructure projects, and the fight against armed terrorist groups.

Addressing broader regional concerns, the Iraqi parliament speaker pointed to ongoing developments in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, warning against any attempts to destabilize the region. "No one should be allowed to disrupt regional security and stability," he stressed, adding that Baghdad remains committed to maintaining strong and growing relations with Tehran.

Mashhadani also noted that Iran and Iraq share a unified and clear stance on regional affairs, particularly regarding the Palestinian issue. He reaffirmed that both nations will continue to advocate for Palestinian rights and oppose external interference that threatens regional peace.

Iran judiciary chief commends Iraq’s support for Palestinian cause

Mashhadani also had a meeting with Iran's Judiciary Chief Hojjat al-Islam Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, where Iranian official reaffirmed the country's steadfast backing for the Resistance Front.

During their meeting, Mohseni-Ejei welcomed the Iraqi delegation and expressed gratitude for Iraq’s solidarity with Iran on key regional issues.

The Iranian official also expressed appreciation for Iraq’s strong support of the Palestinian cause, commending the Iraqi government's firm stance against Israeli actions and its solidarity with the people of Gaza.