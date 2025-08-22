Iraqi Kurdish forces arrest opposition leader after fatal clashes

Security forces in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region arrested prominent opposition figure Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani on Friday following hours of heavy clashes that left at least three security personnel dead and 19 wounded, according to local authorities.

The operation, which targeted a hotel in Sulaymaniyah where Talabani was staying, also led to the arrest of his brothers Polad and Aso, as well as several guards. Rebwar Hajj Ghani, commander of Talabani’s armed group, surrendered and switched allegiances during the raid.

Talabani, a former co-leader of the ruling Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and ex-head of the KRG’s intelligence service, now leads the opposition People’s Front Party. His arrest is linked to a prolonged power struggle within the PUK, particularly with his cousin Bafel Talabani, who consolidated control over the party in 2021.

A Sulaymaniyah court issued the warrant based on charges of "conspiracy aimed at destabilizing security and stability" under Article 56 of the Iraqi Penal Code. Local officials also accused him of fraud, though detailed evidence has not been disclosed.

In response to the violence, KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani urged all parties to resolve disputes through legal means, warning that clashes threaten regional stability. The Iraqi federal government echoed calls for restraint and impartial enforcement of the law.

This marks the second arrest of an opposition leader in Sulaymaniyah this month, following the detention of New Generation Party leader Shaswar Abdulwahid on August 12. The situation remains tense, with heightened security measures and closed entry points to the city.