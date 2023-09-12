Presence of separatist militants in Iraq contravenes friendly ties: FM

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said late on Monday that the existence of terrorists in the Iraqi Kurdistan region violates the constitution of the Arab nation and is incompatible with friendly ties between Tehran and Baghdad.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with Bafel Talabani, the leader of Iraq’s Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

The meeting took place ahead of a deadline set by Iran and Iraq for disarming and relocating Iranian separatist militant groups operating in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

“The presence of terrorists in Kurdistan region and their moves against security of Iran are incompatible with Iraq’s constitution and friendly bilateral relations because no party should be allowed to harm the security of Iraq’s neighbors,” Iran’s top diplomat remarked.

Amir Abdollahian noted that Tehran and Baghdad enjoy strong ties and that Iran supports an “independent, prosperous, and developed” Iraq.

The Iranian minister also urged the swift implementation of a security pact reached between the two countries.

Based on the deal, the Iraqi government is obliged to disarm terrorist and separatist groups stationed in the Kurdistan region by September 19, remove their military installations there, and transfer them to the camps established by the central Iraqi government.

Iraqi officials have notified authorities in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) of the terms of the agreement.

For his part, Talabani prized Iran’s continuous support for the Iraqi government and nation, saying, “We take pride in our relations and friendship with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He emphasized that Iraq will not let any damage emanate from its territory to neighboring countries, notably Iran, and cited his party’s efforts to increase security along the borders of the Kurdistan region.

Meanwhile, Talabani’s office issued a statement in which the PUK leader explained, “Our goal is to achieve stability and coexistence in the region, for which we support responsible dialogue and understanding and believe that this is the only way to overcome problems and achieve national goals.”

On Monday, Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said that the deadline “will not be extended in any way.”

He added that the Iraqi government had made steps to carry out the agreement.

The two nations reached a security deal after anti-Iranian separatist militant groups based in Iraq’s Kurdistan region expanded their harmful actions, particularly in border areas.

“Iran is keen to forge relationships with Africa”

During a meeting on Monday with Jamshid Parvizi, the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic to Guinea-Conakry, Amir Abdollahian also said that President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration is committed to strengthening ties with African nations.

Amir Abdollahian noted that Iran has been strengthening its connections with African nations, adding that President Raisi has pledged to expand ties in political, economic, and cultural spheres.

The meeting took place ahead of the ambassador’s departure for the West African nation.