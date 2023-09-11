Saudi Arabia a ‘strategic partner’: Iranian envoy

TEHRAN – Iran’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, has said that Tehran views Saudi Arabia as a “strategic partner” in the West Asia region.

In remarks to the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, Enayati said, “We consider the Kingdom a strategic partner of great importance within the framework of the good neighborliness policy pursued by the current government.”

Enayati arrived last week in the Saudi capital, where he presented a copy of his credentials as Iran’s envoy to the Arab heavyweight. Simultaneously, Abdullah Al-Anzi, the Saudi ambassador to Iran, arrived in Tehran.

Al-Anzi commenced his diplomatic mission in Iran on Sunday. He met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and presented him with a copy of his credentials.

Enayati told the Saudi paper that he intends to dedicate his efforts in the upcoming period to enhance and foster relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

He emphasized that both sides are strongly determined and sincerely willing to develop these relations, expressing optimism about a promising future.

The ambassador pointed out that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had instructed him to do his utmost “to strengthen brotherly and friendly relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.”

He added, “I express my delight at representing my country as the ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, two neighboring and influential nations in the region, the Islamic world, and globally.”

“At the same time, I want to emphasize the task bestowed upon me by President Raisi during our meeting,” added Enayati, explaining that President Raisi had ordered him to “exert all efforts in solidifying the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Before heading to Saudi Arabia, Enayati met with Raisi. In the meeting, the president underlined the need to boost relations with neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia. He called for drawing on the existing capacities to expand Tehran-Riyadh relations. He said stronger cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia would uplift the status of the region in global equations and reduce the need for foreign presence in the West Asia region.

Iran and Saudi Arabia signed a Chinese-brokered agreement on March 10. Enayati said Tehran and Riyadh have made a lot of efforts to fully resume relations.

Prior to the March 10 agreement, Baghdad and Muscat hosted talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

In his remarks to the Saudi paper, Enayati also said the efforts of the past six months are a prelude to a brighter future.

“What has been realized in the past six months heralds a prosperous future. We have a strong will to develop Iran-Saudi relations, and we have noticed the same feeling among our Saudi brothers,” he added.

Enayati stressed that this places upon him “a significant responsibility, firstly, to enhance and solidify bilateral relations and then to utilize them for the benefit of the region, based on common interests, mutual respect, and collective responsibility.”

On his part, Al-Anzi stated upon his arrival in Tehran last week that the directives of the Saudi leadership emphasize the importance of strengthening relations, intensifying communication, and fostering meetings between the two nations, aiming for broader horizons.