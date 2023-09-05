Saudi ambassador arrives in Tehran

TEHRAN – The newly-appointed Saudi ambassador to Iran, Abdullah bin Saudi Al-Enzi, arrived in the Iranian capital, elevating relations between Tehran and Riyadh to the ambassadorial level.

The new Saudi ambassador arrived in Iran at the same time as the Iranian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, arrived in the Saudi capital.

The exchange of ambassadors between Iran and Saudi Arabia comes after the March 10 landmark deal between the two regional heavyweights that was brokered by China.

Enayati previously served as Iran’s envoy to Kuwait while Al-Enzi was Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Oman.

Before heading to Riyadh on Tuesday, the Iranian ambassador to Saudi Arabia met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

In his meeting with Enayati, President Raisi underlined the need to boost relations with neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia. He called for drawing on the existing capacities to expand Tehran-Riyadh relations. He said stronger cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia would uplift the status of the region in global equations and reduce the need for foreign presence in the West Asia region.

In his meeting with Amir Abdollahian, Enayati received recommendations from the foreign minister regarding boosting relations with Saudi Arabia. “We hope to be able to move ahead with these relations within the framework of the principle of neighborliness, which is the concern of the honorable President Ayatollah Dr. Raisi,” Enayati said in remarks to state news agency IRNA after this meeting.



