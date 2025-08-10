Iran’s Azmoun wins UAE Pro League Golden Ball

TEHRAN – Iran international forward Sardar Azmoun won the UAE Pro League Golden Ball in his first season.

The UAE Pro League held its annual awards ceremony for the 2024/25 season on Saturday evening at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

Attended by football stars, club representatives, and media professionals, the event saw Shabab Al Ahli, the reigning quadruple champions, take home four major awards.

Azmoun won the Golden Ball for Best Player, coach Paulo Sousa received the Captain’s Award for Best Coach, goalkeeper Hamad Al Muqbali took the Golden Glove, and Guilherme Da Silva earned the Golden Boy Award for Best U-23 Player.

Azmoun helped Shabab Al Ahli achieve a treble, securing the league title, the President’s Cup, and the UAE Super Cup.