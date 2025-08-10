Iranian duo to officiate at 2025 FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup

TEHRAN – Gelareh Nazemi and Zari Fathi have been chosen by FIFA to officiate at the 2025 FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup.

Nazemi and Fathi are no strangers to the big occasion, with both appointed to officiate in the AFC Women’s Futsal Championship as well as the UEFA Women's Futsal Euro 2019 semi-final contest between Spain and Russia in Portugal.

Fathi was the first to carve her name in the history books after being appointed as the Second Referee of the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021 Asian Playoff tie between Vietnam and Lebanon, with Nazemi selected for the same position in the return leg, which saw the Southeast Asians clinch their spot for the global futsal showpiece.

The 2025 FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup is the planned inaugural edition of the FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup, an international futsal competition organized by FIFA.

The inaugural edition is to be hosted in the Philippines from Nov. 21 to Dec. 7.