Tehran Peace Museum honors two national heroes

TEHRAN – The thirteenth edition of the People's Awards for Unknown Heroes, held in memory of Martyr Daryagali Sourani, took place at the Tehran Peace Museum this week. The ceremony recognized two exceptional individuals: veteran Seyyed Hossein Mousavi and the family of Martyr General Haji Zadeh, who were presented with statues symbolizing the legacy of unknown heroes.

Martyr Daryagali Sourani is a name that resonates deeply within the Iranian community. His heroic actions during the Iran-Iraq War have been immortalized in elementary school textbooks, where children learn about his courageous efforts to alert the city of Abadan about an impending enemy attack. On a fateful night, Daryagali rode his bicycle through the streets, warning residents of the Ba'ath forces' advance and ultimately sacrificing his life due to injuries sustained from a mortar shell in Tehran's Sina Hospital.

The awards ceremony was a heartfelt tribute to Daryagali's enduring legacy and aimed to prevent his story from fading into obscurity. For several years, veterans and artists associated with the Tehran Peace Museum have been honoring individuals and groups who embody Daryagali's spirit of selflessness and dedication to the well-being of the Iranian people.

This year, the ceremony coincided with the anniversary of the Koyi Zolfaqari incident in Abadan, marking a significant moment in Iran's history. During the intimate gathering, veterans and community members celebrated the contributions of Seyyed Hossein Mousavi, a chemical warfare veteran from the eight-year Sacred Defense, as well as the family of Martyr General Haji Zadeh, who has also made significant sacrifices for the nation.

The presentation of these awards is held annually by a committee composed of Abadan veterans, artists, and representatives from the Tehran Peace Museum. The timing of the event falls between November 9, commemorating Daryagali's heroic warning to the city, and November 11, the day he succumbed to his injuries.