Al Wehdat, Esteghlal share the spoils at 2025/26 ACL Two

TEHRAN - Al Wehdat of Jordan and Iran’s Esteghlal settled for a 1-1 draw in their AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 Group A tie on Wednesday.

It was a result neither desired, with the stalemate leaving both well behind Al Wasl FC of the UAE and Bahrain’s Al Muharraq in the race for the two Round of 16 spots from the group.

Al Wehdat scored in the 19th minute when Wajdi Nabhan muscled his way through to send a thumping finish into the bottom right corner after being set up by Mohannad Semreen.



Al Wehdat suffered a blow just before the half-hour mark when Al Fakhouri sustained an injury and was replaced by Ahmad Erbash.

The momentum then swung in Esteghlal’s favor and they drew level in the 38th minute through Mehran Ahmadi who turned home Jasir Asani’s looping cross.