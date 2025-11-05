“Diplomatic consensus”: A pragmatic path through crises

TEHRAN - Arman-e-Emrooz, in a note, explores the role of consensus in diplomatic relations.

It highlights how, despite issuing multiple official statements against Iran in international forums over the past decade, the United Arab Emirates has evolved into a key economic partner for Tehran. This model of coexistence, marked by simultaneous tension and cooperation, demonstrates that nations can temporarily set aside fundamental disagreements to focus on shared interests. The paper argues that this model could be applied to Iran–U.S. relations. With its population of 85 million—young, educated, and eager for high-quality goods—Iran represents a golden opportunity for the American economy. If barriers are lifted, U.S. companies could invest in sectors such as technology, automotive industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure. Iran, in turn, would benefit from technology transfer, job creation, and reduced dependence on China. Such cooperation requires a temporary suspension—not resolution—of disputes. This pragmatic approach not only reduces tensions but also enables both countries to capitalize on economic and security opportunities. Over time, it could lay the groundwork for building trust and addressing deeper conflicts. As diplomatic history shows, practical cooperation often precedes the easing of hostilities.

Sazandegi: A warning to Iraq

Sazandegi analyzed a recent phone call between Iraq’s Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi and U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. According to the report, Hegseth warned of an imminent military operation in the region and urged Iraqi armed groups to refrain from any response. The conversation reportedly took place in a “tense but diplomatic” atmosphere. Experts believe Washington is intent on curbing the operational autonomy of Iraqi armed factions and preventing Iran’s entrenched influence in Iraq from persisting. From Tehran’s perspective, Hegseth’s tone toward Baghdad—urging control over paramilitary groups—could be interpreted as a prelude to justifying unilateral U.S. military action. Iran has consistently warned against violations of Iraqi sovereignty and considers such moves a threat to regional stability. Tehran argues that any U.S. military action, even limited in scope, could escalate tensions, bolster resistance groups, and undermine the effectiveness of Iraq’s official forces—ultimately endangering regional security. Iran maintains that this trajectory not only risks destabilizing Iraq but could also erode Iran’s deterrent posture and strategic standing in both Iraq and the broader Middle East.

Iran: Strategic dialogue must not signal weakness

In an interview with the Iran newspaper, Javad Mir-Golouei Bayat, a senior expert on Oman affairs, discussed Iran’s strategic approach toward the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council. He emphasized that while initiating strategic dialogue between Iran and the (P) GCC is vital, it must be grounded in realistic steps and frameworks that simultaneously acknowledge the security and political concerns of both sides. He warned that Iran’s position must not be perceived by (P) GCC members as a signal of weakness. Any such perception could embolden the other side and lead to exploitation, undermining the regional balance and Iran’s strength. He stressed that Iran has consistently advocated for regional cooperation and has taken numerous diplomatic and practical steps to strengthen ties with neighboring states. Peaceful coexistence and security cooperation between Iran and (P) GCC countries require deeper mutual understanding, respect for each other’s concerns, and the removal of political and military obstacles—an effort still in its early stages.

Siasat-e-Rooz: U.S. aims to weaken and disarm Iran

Siasat-e-Rooz argued that the United States seeks cooperation through deception, aiming to dismantle the global anti-imperialist front; a goal it cannot achieve without undermining Iran. The article contends that cooperation with the U.S. would entail ending hostility toward the Zionist regime and withdrawing support for the Axis of Resistance. As long as Washington continues to back Israel and interfere in the region, normalization and collaboration remain impossible. The piece asserts that the U.S. ultimately seeks to dismantle Iran’s missile, military, and nuclear capabilities, viewing disarmament as a strategic objective. Iran, however, has acquired the necessary tools to pursue its path and is actively enhancing them. The expansion of self-reliance—evident in military, nuclear, nanotechnology, and medical fields—is seen as a driver of national capability and problem-solving. This spirit of determination and self-belief, the article concludes, is deeply rooted in Iran’s youth, and its results will soon be visible.