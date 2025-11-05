Iran rout India at AVC Asian Women’s U16 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran swept past India in straight sets (25-10, 25-17, 25-6) at the 2nd AVC Asian Women’s U16 Volleyball Championship on Wednesday at the Princess Sumaya Hall.

The Asian Volleyball Confederation offered a moment of silence to mourn the passing of Iran men’s volleyball team star Saber Kazemi at age 26 before Iran’s classification match against India.

The Iran Women’s U16 team also honored their fellow athlete, each member holding a photo of Kazemi and wearing a black armband to pay tribute to his legacy.