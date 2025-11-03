Japan defeat Iran at 2025 AVC Asian Women’s U16 Championship

TEHRAN – Japan defeated Iran in straight sets (25-15, 25-19, 25-13 ) at the 2nd AVC Asian Women’s U16 Volleyball Championship on Monday.

Iran had lost to the Philippines 3-0 on Sunday.

The Persians will face India and Australia on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively in Pool H.

The tournament serves as a qualification tournament for the FIVB Volleyball Girls' U17 World Championship.

The top four teams and defending champions China will qualify for the 2026 FIVB Volleyball Girls' U17 World Championship as the AVC representatives.