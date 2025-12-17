There are 10.2 million honey bee colonies in 86,088 apiaries in Iran

TEHRAN- The deputy for livestock production affairs of the Ministry of Agriculture announced the completion of the apiary census in the country for the current Iranian calendar year 1404 (started on March 21) and stated that the census of 86,000 apiaries across 448 counties was completed this year.

Mohammad Ebrahim Hassan-Nejad added: “Based on the results of the apiary census in the autumn of 1404, we have approximately 10.2 million honey bee colonies in 86,088 apiaries, which have produced about 127,087 tons of honey.”

The deputy for livestock production affairs of the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad stated the average honey production per colony in the country as 12.7 kilograms and noted: “According to this census, despite the drought phenomenon in most regions of the country and the shortage of nectar and pollen sources, we had a 0.12 percent increase in production compared to the year 1403. This is due to increased awareness and the enhancement of beekeepers' technical knowledge per unit area and improved production management in apiaries.”

He emphasized: “In addition to honey production, approximately 9 tons of royal jelly, 801 tons of bee pollen, over 227 tons of propolis, 2,378 tons of beeswax, 6.68 kilograms of bee venom, and 9 tons of bee bread (as a new product) were produced. This achievement resulted from encouraging beekeepers to produce higher value-added products in the beekeeping industry, in line with the policy of moving beekeeping away from single-product production.”

Hassan-Nejad said: “According to the results of this census, the number of individual beekeepers is over 85,000, and the number of direct employees in this subsector (excluding the beekeepers themselves) is more than 58,000.”

He added that a total of 40,553 beekeepers are covered by insurance (including beekeeping insurance and other insurances).

The official noted that “The results from the apiary census enable forecasting the necessary requirements to achieve goals and implement supportive and developmental programs aligned with the five-year outlook, broken down by province. We hope that by identifying strengths and weaknesses, we can take effective steps for the further development of the industry.”

Iran is a major player in the global honey industry, holding a unique position due to its diverse climate, rich flora, and long tradition of beekeeping. The country is consistently among the top 5 honey producers in the world.

Iran's varied climate zones (from mountainous to desert to Caspian forests) create an incredible diversity of floral sources. This results in a wide array of monofloral (single-source) honeys that are highly prized:

* Sidr Honey: From the Ziziphus (jujube) tree, often produced in the south (Qom, Kerman). One of the most expensive and sought-after honeys globally.

* Thyme Honey: From mountainous regions.

* Astragalus (Gavshan) Honey: Known for its therapeutic properties.

* Citrus Honey: From the northern regions near the Caspian Sea.

* Sunflower, Canola, and Wildflower honeys are also common.

The sector is dominated by traditional and semi-industrial beekeepers. While modern methods are growing, many still practice migratory beekeeping, moving colonies to follow flowering seasons.

Iran exports a significant portion of its honey, though precise figures vary yearly. The value is high due to the premium nature of its specialty honeys. In recent years, honey has become one of Iran's prominent non-oil agricultural exports.

Iranian honey is exported to over 40 countries. Key markets include:

* Neighboring & regional countries: Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates are top importers. Afghanistan and Pakistan are also significant.

* European Union: Countries like Germany, the UK, and Spain import Iranian honey, particularly specialty types like Sidr. However, exports to the EU face strict quality and residue controls.

* Other markets: Malaysia, Canada, and Hong Kong.

Competitive advantages of Iranian honey:

* Uniqueness: Honeys like Sidr have a legendary status and command very high prices (often hundreds of dollars per kilogram).

* Organic potential: Vast areas of untouched, pesticide-free land provide immense potential for certified organic honey production.

* Geographical proximity to wealthy markets: Easy access to wealthy Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) markets that appreciate and can afford premium honey.

The Iranian government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, provides some support, including subsidies on sugar and equipment, and research through the Iranian Beekeeping Association.

In summary, Iran is a honey production powerhouse with a unique, high-value product range. Its export potential is enormous but is currently constrained more by geopolitical and financial barriers (sanctions) than by production capability or quality. If these external challenges were eased, Iranian honey, particularly its specialty varieties, could become an even more dominant and prestigious player in the global market.

MA