Isfahan, a platform for Iran's tourism leap with a dedicated airline

TEHRAN--Establishment of Isfahan’s dedicated flight is a promising move and a pleasant event in tourism field.

Announcing this, Davoud Abian, deputy head of Isfahan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department said that Isfahan's dedicated airline is an important step in development of tourism across the province and the country. This new capacity provides the possibility of planning targeted trips and better introducing the province's attractions, he added.

He continued that Isfahan's impact on the development of Iranian tourism as the country's tourism hub should be pursued through professional showcase and tourism marketing. These areas, which form the showcase of all tourism-related economic activities, are considered to be the main factors in enhancing Isfahan's position at the national and international levels.

Referring to Isfahan's extensive capacities, Abian added that today, Isfahan, with its infrastructure, attractions, and specialized human resources, should become the center of gravity of the country's specialized tourism interactions, relations, and meetings. To this end, the province's key and fundamental role in holding Tehran International Tourism Exhibition in February 2026 will be very important and effective, he pointed out.

He also announced extensive planning for holding international events and said: “On the path to revive diplomacy of foreign tourism and the dynamism of Isfahan's tourism, we will host the 38th meeting of the Joint Commission for East Asia, Oceania and South Asia, which will be held in May 2026. Private activists will be present at this meeting as a strong executive arm.”

Abian emphasized that proper measures have been taken to hold these international meetings worthy of Isfahan. “Also, with the presence of tourism influencers and the implementation of professional content production programs and effective advertising, we are trying to present a worthy image of Isfahan province's tourism capacities at the national and international levels.”

Some 22,000 historical and architectural monuments in Isfahan, along with a range of intangible cultural heritage indicators including foods, rituals, celebrations, traditional skills, and handicraft production, reflect the history and culture of Iran in this region, and this richness has made Isfahan one of the most tourist-friendly provinces in Iran.

Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran and now it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. It is filled with many architectural wonders, such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. It’s a city for walking, getting lost in its mazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people.

The Persian proverb “Isfahan, Nesf-e-Jahan” (Isfahan is half the world) reflects the city’s cultural and historical prominence.

KD



