Well-managed migration a strategic asset

TEHRAN – Observed annually on December 18, the International Migrants Day raises awareness of the impacts that migrants have on societies, both economically, culturally, and socially; however, well-managed migration is a strategic asset as it strengthens resilience, fuels prosperity, and supports social cohesion.

The Day draws attention to the challenges migrants face in pursuing a better life. Conflicts, climate-related disasters, and economic pressures continue to drive millions of people from their homes in search of safety or simply opportunity.

The core objectives of International Migrants Day include the promotion of social integration and inclusion of migrants at all levels of society. Advocating for the protection and fulfilment of migrants’ human rights, regardless of their status.

Well-managed migration holds extraordinary potential. From documentation and skills recognition to integration and dignified return, effective systems ensure migrants can find stability, support their families, and build new futures, while helping communities adapt and thrive.

The evidence is overwhelming that when migration is managed safely and strategically, it can be a powerful force for good. Migrants play critical roles in labor markets, filling skills gaps, driving innovation and entrepreneurship, and addressing demographic challenges in aging societies. They boost economic growth and provide a lifeline to families and communities back home, driving development.

By supporting regular pathways for migration, we can enable opportunities for migrants, better protect their rights, and contribute to greater prosperity in the countries migrants come from and those that host them.

The theme for International Migrant Day 2025 is ‘My Great Story: Cultures and Development.’ It highlights how human mobility drives growth, enriches societies, and helps communities connect, adapt, and support one another.