Dembele and Bonmati win top prizes at the Best

TEHRAN - France attacker Ousmane Dembele won the 2025 FIFA Best Men's Player Award, while Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati won the Best Women's Player Award for third straight year, FIFA announced Tuesday night.

Dembele scored eight times and provided six assists to lead Paris Saint-Germain to their maiden UEFA Champions League title.

The 28-year-old was also named MVP in both the continental competition and Ligue 1 in the 2024/25 season and helped his team reach the final of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup.

Bonmati, 27, who underwent surgery for a fractured fibula in early December, won the MVP awards in both the UEFA Women's Champions League and the Women's Euro 2025, though she failed to lead her club or her national team to either title.

Spain's Luis Enrique won the Best Men's Coach award, and England coach Sarina Wiegman was voted Best Women's Coach for a record-extending fifth time.

Enrique led PSG to beat Inter Milan in the final of the Champions League, as well as winning a domestic treble of Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions titles.

Wiegman led England to the Women's Euro 2025 title, beating world champions Spain on penalties.

Six players who helped PSG win their UEFA Champions League title and reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup have been voted in the Best FIFA Men's 11, while seven Spanish players and four from England were named in the Best FIFA Women's 11.

PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma was named the Best Men's Goalkeeper, while Chelsea's Hannah Hampton was named the Best Women's Goalkeeper.

Santiago Montiel's goal for Independiente against Independiente Rivadavia on May 11, 2025 in Argentina's Torneo Apertura won the 2025 Puskas Award for best goal of the year.