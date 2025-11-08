Iran come 10th at 2025 Asian Women's U16 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Kazakhstan (25-18, 25-17, 25-18) in the 2025 Asian Women's U16 Volleyball Championship on Saturday and finished in 10th place in Amman, Jordan.

Margarita Vagner and Aisha Mukhamadiyeva scored 16 points for Kazakhstan each and Taraneh Jamchi led Iran with 10 points.

Chinese Taipei will take on South Korea in the final match, while China face Japan in the third-place contest.

The tournament serves as a qualification event for the FIVB Volleyball Girls' U17 World Championship.

The top four teams and defending champions China will qualify for the 2026 U17 World Championship as AVC representatives.