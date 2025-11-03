Iran lose to Philippines at 2025 AVC Asian Women’s U16 Championship

TEHRAN - The Philippines stunned Iran with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-22 victory to move on to the next round of the 2nd AVC Asian Women’s U16 Volleyball Championship on Sunday.

In the match held at the Princess Sumaya Hall, in Amman, Jordan, the Philippines turned to their captain Xyz Rayco, who stood tall with 13 points built on nine kills, three blocks, and an ace to bounce back from a four-set loss to defending champions Japan on opening day.

Rayco took matters into her own hands, putting on the finishing touches in the last two sets.

Iran fell to a do-or-die game against Japan amid the 12-point effort of Aynaz Bani Bogari.

The tournament serves as a qualification tournament for the FIVB Volleyball Girls' U17 World Championship.

The top four teams and defending champions China will qualify for the 2026 FIVB Volleyball Girls' U17 World Championship as the AVC representatives.