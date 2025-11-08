Iran to face Kazakhstan for 9th place in 2025 Asian Women's U16 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran swept Jordan 3-0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-10) in the 2025 Asian Women's U16 Volleyball Championship in Amman, Jordan, on Friday.

Taraneh Jamchi led Iran with 13 points, followed by Melina Ghofrani with 12. Raya Qawar scored five for Jordan.

Iran will play Kazakhstan on Saturday for 9th place. Chinese Taipei will take on South Korea in the final match, while China face Japan in the third-place contest.

The tournament serves as a qualification event for the FIVB Volleyball Girls' U17 World Championship.

The top four teams and defending champions China will qualify for the 2026 U17 World Championship as AVC representatives.