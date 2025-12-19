President unveils economic drive in South Khorasan, touts national strength

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian concluded a significant working visit to South Khorasan province, heralding a major injection of capital and a series of development projects aimed at boosting the regional and national economy.

The centerpiece of the visit was the inauguration of two key industrial facilities: a new steel ingot production unit and a gold processing center in the city of Qaen.

Further solidifying a focus on economic expansion, the government signed two crucial Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) related to enhancing food security and constructing a heavy tire factory.

The financial scale of the government's commitment was made clear with the announcement of a staggering 190 trillion rials (about $190 million) in credit allocated for the province's development, stemming from this provincial trip.

Beyond traditional industry, President Pezeshkian outlined an ambitious vision for renewable energy. He announced plans for the significant development of solar power, targeting a national production goal of 40,000 megawatts of electricity.

In a statement resonating with both domestic and international audiences, the president underscored a major infrastructure milestone: the imminent completion of the Chabahar-Zahedan railway, which he insisted would be operational by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2026). He struck a confident tone on the national stage, asserting, "Contrary to the analysis of enemies, Iran is in its strongest position, and the country's issues can be resolved with the opinion of experts."

The itinerary blended economic diplomacy with broader civic engagement. The president held consultations with local intellectuals, cultural and artistic figures, and political and social activists.

He reviewed a showcase of the province's capabilities and presided over the Provincial Planning and Development Council. A dedicated session was also held where Dr. Pezeshkian listened to the concerns and proposals of local investors and business leaders before addressing them.

This comprehensive visit to South Khorasan appears to be a deliberate demonstration of the administration's dual focus: accelerating tangible economic projects and infrastructure while fostering a narrative of internal resilience and expert-driven problem-solving in the face of external pressures. The success of the announced projects, particularly the strategic railway link, will be closely watched as a measure of this agenda's effectiveness.

