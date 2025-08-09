Nine new envoys present credentials to Iran’s foreign minister

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received copies of credentials from the newly accredited ambassadors of Ethiopia, Estonia, Djibouti, Laos, Cambodia, Burundi, Latvia, Myanmar, and Nepal in a Saturday ceremony, signaling Tehran’s continued engagement across Africa, Asia, and Europe.

The diplomats presenting their credentials included Faisal Ali Ibrahim (Ethiopia), Väino Reinart (Estonia), Tayib Dubad Robleh (Djibouti), Bunmy Vanmany (Laos), Ruth Many (Cambodia), Didake Nturuka (Burundi), Bahtijors Hasans (Latvia), U Zaw Oo (Myanmar), and Paudel Ramesh Chandra (Nepal).

No remarks from the credential ceremony were released, but the lineup reflects Iran’s priority on balanced, multi-vector diplomacy under President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Diplomats from Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Burundi highlight Tehran’s renewed Africa track, where Iran has sought partnerships in health, agriculture, and technology transfer.

Engagements with Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Nepal align with Tehran’s expanding Asian outreach, including trade facilitation and cultural exchanges.

The presence of envoys from Estonia and Latvia is believed to indicate Iran’s openness to practical channels with European states despite broader political headwinds.

The accreditations come as Iran consolidates its role in multilateral platforms, following its entry into intergovernmental organizations such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), alongside continued participation in regional frameworks. These developments position Tehran to expand economic linkages beyond traditional corridors and reinforce its pivot toward diversified, sanctions-resilient partnerships.

Recent years have seen Iranian diplomacy stress connectivity, energy cooperation, and sanctions-resilient trade mechanisms—areas where African and Asian partners have shown growing interest.