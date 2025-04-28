Iran drawn with Japan in AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers 2026

TEHRAN – Iran are drawn with six-time champions Japan in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers 2026.

The 33 hopefuls learned their opponents following the official draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday.

The teams were divided into seven groups of four teams and one group of five with the Qualifiers to be played on August 2-10.

The teams will be vying for 11 tickets to the Finals, to be hosted by Thailand on April 1-18 next year. The eight group winners and three best runners-up will advance.

Iran are pitted against six-time champions Japan, hosts Malaysia and Guam in Group F.

DRAW RESULT

Group A: DPR Korea, Nepal, Bhutan (H), Mongolia, Saudi Arabia

Group B: Vietnam (H), Kyrgyzstan, Hong Kong, China, Singapore

Group C: Australia, Chinese Taipei, Palestine, Tajikistan (H)

Group D: Myanmar (H), India, Indonesia, Turkmenistan

Group E: China PR (H), Lebanon, Cambodia, Syria

Group F: Japan, Iran, Malaysia (H), Guam

Group G: Uzbekistan (H), Jordan, Northern Mariana Islands, Bahrain

Group H: Korea Republic, Bangladesh, Laos (H), Timor Leste