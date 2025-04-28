Iran drawn with Japan in AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers 2026
TEHRAN – Iran are drawn with six-time champions Japan in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers 2026.
The 33 hopefuls learned their opponents following the official draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday.
The teams were divided into seven groups of four teams and one group of five with the Qualifiers to be played on August 2-10.
The teams will be vying for 11 tickets to the Finals, to be hosted by Thailand on April 1-18 next year. The eight group winners and three best runners-up will advance.
Iran are pitted against six-time champions Japan, hosts Malaysia and Guam in Group F.
DRAW RESULT
Group A: DPR Korea, Nepal, Bhutan (H), Mongolia, Saudi Arabia
Group B: Vietnam (H), Kyrgyzstan, Hong Kong, China, Singapore
Group C: Australia, Chinese Taipei, Palestine, Tajikistan (H)
Group D: Myanmar (H), India, Indonesia, Turkmenistan
Group E: China PR (H), Lebanon, Cambodia, Syria
Group F: Japan, Iran, Malaysia (H), Guam
Group G: Uzbekistan (H), Jordan, Northern Mariana Islands, Bahrain
Group H: Korea Republic, Bangladesh, Laos (H), Timor Leste
