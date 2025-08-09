Toronto International Film Festival selects Houman Seyyedi’s “The Savage” for Primetime program

TEHRAN – The Iranian series “The Savage” directed by Houman Seyyedi will have its international premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), set to be held in Toronto, Canada, from September 4 to 14.

“The Savage” has been selected to be shown at the Primetime program of the TIFF and is the only representative from West Asia in the section, ILNA reported.

TIFF’s 2025 Primetime program celebrates 10 years of championing serialized storytelling from across the globe.

Other than Iran, this year welcomes stand-out series from Austria, Canada, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Norway, Rwanda, the UK, Senegal, the U.S., and South Africa.

TIFF is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Primetime program, spotlighting exceptional international series and boundary-pushing episodic storytelling. Since launching in 2015, Primetime has offered audiences a first look at prestige series and auteur-driven television from around the world, recognizing the medium’s creative power and cultural impact.

In this gripping miniseries from Seyyedi (World War III), a devastating tragedy puts a laborer on a collision course with the authorities.

The series stands out for its honest portrayal of working-class struggles and urban marginalization. Its gray tones, heavy silence, and somber visuals speak louder than the dialogue, painting a reality that reflects the lives of countless forgotten people.

What makes “The Savage” deeply impactful is that it doesn’t seek to manipulate emotions. There are no theatrical meltdowns or sentimental tricks. Instead, the weight of life itself — silent, slow, and suffocating — becomes the central character. The emotional tension builds quietly, rooted in realism.

The cast includes Javad Ezati, Negar Javaherian, Ehsan Mansoori, Danial Faraji, Zahra Madadi, and Ehsan Amani, among others.

Houman Seyyedi, 44, is an Iranian actor, director, screenwriter, and editor. He has received various accolades, including six Crystal Simorghs, making him the only director to have three wins in the Special Jury Prize category, two Hafez Awards, five Iran's Film Critics and Writers Association Awards, a NETPAC Award, and an Asian New Talent Award. His sixth film “World War III” (2022) won the Orizzonti Award for Best Film at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The Toronto International Film Festival ranks among the most prestigious international film festivals in the world. For 11 days, film lovers, filmmakers, industry professionals, and media watch the best in new cinema, from established auteurs to new talent. As one of the world’s most important cultural events, the festival consistently strives to set the standard for excellence in film programming. Films are selected on the basis of quality and originality. Preference is given to premieres.

The TIFF also promotes contact between industry professionals to assist in the development of the Canadian motion-picture industry. The level of engagement the festival sustains from year to year is unique. Enthusiastic audiences and filmmakers have unprecedented levels of access to one another as they exchange ideas about the art and business of filmmaking.

Film buyers and other industry professionals can choose from screenings and specialized industry programming that empowers them to make informed business decisions. The festival also provides excellent resources and networking opportunities for film industry professionals.

SS/SAB

