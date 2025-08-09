Israel’s Gaza decision sparks global outrage 

TEHRAN - The Israeli cabinet’s approval to expand its genocide in the Gaza Strip by invading and occupying Gaza City faces mounting global anger and condemnation.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the move, calling it “a dangerous escalation” that risks “deepening the already catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians.”

His spokesperson said the decision “will result in additional forced displacement, killings, and massive destruction, compounding the unimaginable suffering of the Palestinian population in Gaza.”

Guterres also posted a statement on social media, saying: “I’m gravely alarmed by the decision of the Israeli Government to ‘take control of Gaza City’. This marks a dangerous escalation & risks deepening the already catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians. It could further endanger more lives, including of the remaining hostages. I reiterate my urgent appeal for a permanent ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access across Gaza & the immediate & unconditional release of all hostages.”

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk stated that “the Israeli government’s plan for a complete military takeover of the occupied Gaza Strip must be immediately halted.”

He added: "It runs contrary to the ruling of the International Court of Justice that Israel must bring its occupation to an end as soon as possible, to the realization of the agreed two-state solution and to the right of Palestinians to self-determination.”

China has also expressed “serious concerns” over the plan and called on the Israeli government to “immediately cease its dangerous actions.”

“Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told AFP.

“The correct way to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to secure the release of hostages is an immediate ceasefire. A complete resolution to the Gaza conflict hinges on a ceasefire; only then can a path to de-escalation be paved and regional security ensured,” it added.

Beijing said it was “willing to work together with the international community to help end the fighting in Gaza as soon as possible.”

European Council President Antonio Costa stated the Israeli decision “must have consequences for EU-Israel relations.”

“This will be assessed by the Council,” he added, urging the Israeli government to reconsider.

“Not only [does the decision] violate the agreement with the EU announced by the High Representative on July 19 but also undermines fundamental principles of international law and universal values,” Costa said.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney called the decision “completely and utterly unacceptable,” saying it would “create even more human suffering for the Palestinian people and further escalate the conflict.”

“The international community must stop Israel and secure a ceasefire,” he posted on social media.

Jeremy Corbyn, the former British Labour Party leader who is now an independent member of Parliament, stated that the UK is “complicit in genocide”.

“If the government was truly horrified by Israel’s occupation of Gaza, it would stop supplying them with the weapons they need to carry it out,” Corbyn said.

“The prime minister can condemn Israel’s plans all he wants. He cannot hide the truth: his government is complicit in genocide,” he added.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on social media: “France strongly condemns the Israeli government’s plan aimed at preparing for the complete occupation of Gaza. Such an operation would worsen an already catastrophic situation without enabling the release of Hamas hostages, its disarmament, or its surrender.”

France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement condemning the Israeli actions “in the strongest terms.”

“These actions would constitute further serious violations of international law and lead to an absolute stalemate. They would undermine the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians to live in peace in a viable, sovereign, and contiguous state, and pose a threat to regional stability,” the statement read.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said the Israeli ambassador had been summoned to express Belgium’s “total disapproval of this decision.”

He said, “Following the Israeli government’s official confirmation of its intention to subsequently surround and occupy the city of Gaza, and take military control of the entire Gaza Strip, I have decided to summon the Israeli ambassador.”

The chief diplomat further stressed, "The aim is clearly to express our total disapproval of this decision, but also of the continued colonization—particularly the resumption of the E1 project east of Jerusalem—and the desire to annex the West Bank as was recently promoted by the Knesset. All of these actions, with a potential to wipe Palestine completely off the map, are unacceptable and contrary to international law, United Nations resolutions and the decisions of the International Court of Justice.”

Spain also condemned the decision. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told AFP, “We firmly condemn the decision of the Israeli government to escalate the military occupation of Gaza. It will only cause more destruction and suffering.”

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry issued a statement categorically denouncing any Israeli attempt to take control of Gaza.

The Kingdom accused the regime of “committing crimes of starvation, brutal practices, and ethnic cleansing against the brotherly Palestinian people.”

Turkey urged the international community to intervene, calling the Israeli plan a “heavy blow” to peace and security.

“We call on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to prevent the implementation of this decision, which aims to forcibly displace Palestinians from their own land,” the Turkish foreign ministry said.

The UN Security Council rescheduled an emergency meeting on Israel’s plans for Sunday, after it was originally set for Saturday.

In a sign of the Israeli regime’s growing isolation on the world stage, even some of its staunchest allies in the Western world have distanced themselves from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

