Trump indicates approval for Saudi F-35 sale ahead of MBS White House visit

In a major policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday his administration's intention to approve the sale of advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, just one day before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s arrival at the White House.

The potential multibillion-dollar deal, involving up to 48 aircraft, would end Israel’s exclusive access to the F-35 in the Middle East — a position secured through U.S. favoritism for nearly ten years — and raise serious questions about Washington’s longstanding commitment to preserving Israel’s so-called qualitative military edge.

Reports from Israeli sources, including Haaretz, indicate that officials in Tel Aviv have lobbied intensely to condition any transfer on Riyadh’s formal normalization with Israel, essentially attempting to barter exclusive weapons access for political concessions and to offset their deepening regional isolation.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, Israeli military circles have also expressed alarm that the transaction could strain production lines and delay deliveries of F-35s intended for their own forces.

Meanwhile, some Pentagon assessments highlight the risk that sensitive technology could reach China via Saudi partnerships.

Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader who effectively manages the kingdom’s affairs on behalf of his father, King Salman, will make his first White House visit in more than seven years.

Trump has signaled a desire to expand cooperation with Riyadh on multiple fronts, including military agreements, artificial intelligence investments, liquefied natural gas projects, and civilian nuclear energy.

Observers note that Washington continues to press for Saudi recognition of Israel, a step that risks further destabilizing the region and deepening divisions across the Arab and Muslim world, while ignoring the necessity of accountability for Israel’s devastation in Gaza and the killing of more than 69,000 Palestinians since October 2023.