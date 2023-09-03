Iran envoy to Saudi Arabia to arrive in Riyadh soon

TEHRAN – Iran’s newly-appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, will soon arrive in the Saudi capital to officially discharge his duties as Iran’s envoy to the Arab heavyweight.

Enayati met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Saturday before heading to Saudi Arabia.

Enayati gave a report to the top Iranian diplomat about future plans for bilateral ties between Tehran and Riyadh, according to a statement by the Iranian foreign ministry.

In the meeting, Amir Abdollahian also underlined the need to expand the policy of neighborliness. He described the issue of bolstering ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia as important given the opportunities for cooperation in bilateral and multilateral fields, the statement said.

Enayati previously served as Iran's deputy ambassador to Riyadh, Iran’s ambassador to Kuwait, an aide to the Iranian foreign minister and the director general of the Foreign Ministry for the Persian Gulf affairs.

The foreign ministry’s statement didn’t specify the exact date of departure for Enayati. But the meeting indicated he would soon arrive in Saudi Arabia as newly-appointed ambassadors usually meet the foreign minister days before they head to the place of their mission.

Tasnim reported that Enayati will most likely head to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. It also said that the Saudi ambassador to Iran, Abdullah Al-Enzi, will arrive in Iran later this week.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said in August that his country expects that a new chapter will be opened in relations between the Saudi Kingdom and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We expect that a new chapter will be opened in relations between the two countries based on brotherhood, mutual respect, and common interests,” Faisal bin Farhan said in a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Riyadh.

Amir Abdollahian visited Saudi Arabia ahead of President Ebrahim Raisi’s trip to the Saudi Kingdom.

Faisal bin Farhan said, “We hope that Ayatollah Raisi will visit Saudi Arabia soon. King Salman has written an official letter in this regard.”

The chief diplomat also said the kingdom is “determined to develop ties” with Iran and thanked the Islamic Republic for backing the Riyadh Expo 2030.

