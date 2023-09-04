Raisi lauds Africa’s resistance against neocolonialism

TEHRAN- President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday lauded African nations’ battle against neocolonialism and terrorism.

In a meeting with Olivia Ragnaghnewende Rouamba, the foreign minister of Burkina Faso in Tehran, Raisi emphasized the friendly connections between Tehran and African countries since the Islamic Revolution’s victory in 1979.

The president also praised African nations’ resilience and resistance against neocolonialism and terrorism.

Earlier on Monday, she met with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian. The two sides discussed the development of trade relations as well as important regional and international issues.