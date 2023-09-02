Leader praise for Raisi admin increased president’s responsibility: MP

TEHRAN – Iranian lawmaker Abbas Moqtadaei has commented on Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei’s praise for the Raisi administration, describing it as increasing the responsibilities of President Ebrahim Raisi.

The continued efforts by the President personally and the other members of the cabinet prompted the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to laud the 13th administration,” Moqtadaei said, referring to the Raisi administration by its local name.

Moqtadaei, who is a member of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, made the remarks to IRNA. “It should be noted that many institutions, organizations and administrative departments in the country have the same management and what the Supreme Leader mentioned is about the total performance of the government in the last two years,” he added.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, met with President Ebrahim Raisi and his cabinet on August 30, 2023 on the occasion of Government Week.

During the meeting, the Leader praised the Raisi administration. He praised the 13th administration for being actively present among the people and said, "We have no right to talk down to people from a position of superiority or arrogance because we are no one special, and all that exists belongs to the people. If we have been given a responsibility to fulfill, first of all, it has been given to us by the people, and secondly, our responsibility is to serve the people."

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also lauded the administration for their simple lifestyle, revolutionary mindset, jihadi spirit, and their recruitment of young people in various managerial positions, according to khamenei.ir. In addressing the administration, he said, "Living like the people is very valuable and should be continued. Furthermore, increase communications with the elite and experts as much as you can."

Moqtadaei said the Raisi administration can function even better. “If the process of the government's activity is strengthened in some parts and some parts are repaired, much better conditions can be predicted for the remaining months of the government's life,” he said.

The lawmaker also said that the commendation the Raisi administration received from the Leader puts more responsibilities on the shoulders of President Raisi.

“One of these responsibilities is correcting the deficiencies in a part of the government body, which by repairing them and increasing the efficiency of these parts, we will definitely see more success in the coming months,” he continued.

Moqtadaei stated, “The successes achieved by the 13th government in the field of foreign policy can help the government in the internal parts of the country and improve people's livelihood, employment, housing, healthcare and economic issues.”

The lawmaker considered the leadership's expression of satisfaction with the government as a strong support for the subsequent successes of the Raisi administration.

“This satisfaction will help the government to quickly achieve the goals and objectives of the 13th government,” he said.

Moqtadaei pointed out that the Raisi administration is popular and the people feel the government’s affinity for them.