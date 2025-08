TEHRAN – Iran defeated Guam 77-52 in in their Group B opener at the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday at King Abdullah Sports City.

Matin Aghajanpour scored 19 points for the Persians, while Wesley Tie led Guam with 18 points.

Team Melli will face Japan on Friday, while Guam meet Syria.

The competition takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from Aug. 5 to 17.