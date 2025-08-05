Iran drop two spots in FIBA Asia Cup 2025

TEHRAN - With the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 fast approaching, Iran have dropped two places in the latest Asia Cup Power Rankings.

Team Melli have dropped to seventh place.

Australia and Japan continue to top the rankings and no. 1 and no. 2, respectively. New Zealand and Chine sit third and fourth. Meanwhile, Lebanon also improved from 6th to 5th, while the Philippines are sixth.

Iran are drawn in Group B of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup, facing Japan, Syria, and Guam in the preliminary stage.

The competition will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from Aug. 5 to 17.