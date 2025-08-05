Iran to compete at 2025 World Games under banner of “Delegation of Consensus”

TEHRAN - Iran is prepared to make a remarkable presence at the upcoming 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China. The Iranian delegation, proudly titled “Delegation of Consensus,” symbolizes national unity and collective effort as athletes from Iran compete on the international stage. This participation underscores Iran's commitment to excellence in sports and to fostering a spirit of solidarity and teamwork among its athletes.

The motto guiding Iran’s team at these prestigious Games is “Strong Iran, Strong Sports,” reflecting the nation’s dedication to strength, resilience, and achieving sporting greatness. This motto encapsulates Iran’s ambitions to showcase its athletic talent and determination on the global stage.

Sara Bahmanyar and Ali Gharahgozlou will lead Iran’s delegation as the flag bearers in the opening ceremony of the upcoming World Games in Chengdu, China.

Leading the Iranian delegation is Fariba Mohammadian, who has been appointed as the chef de mission. She is the Deputy Sports Minister and a prominent figure in Iran’s sports administration.

Iran has sent a team of 30 athletes competing across nine different sports. The diverse representation emphasizes Iran’s wide-ranging athletic capabilities and its focus on excelling in multiple disciplines at the World Games.

As the 2025 World Games in Chengdu approach, the nation’s athletes are eager to demonstrate their talents, foster international relations, and promote the ideals of sportsmanship and unity through their performances.

Iran’s “Delegation of Consensus” looks forward to making a positive impact at the Games, rooted in the spirit of resilience and national pride embodied by the motto “Strong Iran, Strong Sports.”

The 12th edition of The World Games will be held from Aug. 7-17, 2025. This multi-sport event features sports and disciplines not typically included in the Olympic Games. The Chengdu Games will mark the first time the event is held on mainland China and will feature 34 sports, 60 disciplines, and 256 events.