We want 2025 World Games podium: Mahdiyeh Shabani

TEHRAN – Mahdiyeh Shabani, a player of Iran’s women’s national canoe polo team, expressed hope that they can secure one of the top three positions at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China.

The women's competition will feature New Zealand competing against Iran, Germany, and China in Group A. Meanwhile, Italy, Spain, Denmark, and the Netherlands are placed in Group B.

The Iranian delegation will participate in this edition with over 30 athletes across nine different sports.

In an exclusive interview with Tehran Times regarding these upcoming games, scheduled from August 7 to 17, Shabani shared: “I started canoe polo three and a half years ago, and I’ve been a member of the national team for one year. Last year, we finished fourth at the World Championships, which qualified us for the Chengdu Games. After securing our spot, we held regular training camps and, with proper planning, all team members are now in their best possible shape.”

“Our primary goal at the Games is to inspire hope and motivation among all women, especially athletes in canoe polo, so they can shine on the world stage. Iran has many strong women athletes, and we believe that through consistent training, future planning, and dedicated effort, we can achieve great success. The second goal is to raise awareness about canoe polo among people in Iran and around the world, so we can promote this sport more effectively,” she added.

Shabani further noted: “We have full knowledge of our rivals because we faced them at the World Championships last year. There are tough opponents in Group A. New Zealand are the reigning world champions, but with the experience we’ve gained from competing against these teams before, we are hopeful for a positive outcome in Chengdu. Our aim is to reach the podium and honor the hard work and support of our coaches, families, and everyone who has helped us along the way,” she concluded.