Iran has slammed the United Kingdom’s imposition of fresh sanctions, describing the move as “fundamentally unacceptable” and a violation of international norms.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London condemned the British government’s decision to sanction one Iranian individual and four entities. The embassy dismissed London’s justification—that the targets were “facilitating Tehran's cross-border activities”—as a baseless pretext built on groundless accusations.

The statement emphasized that such actions run counter to the principles of international law and the UN Charter governing friendly relations between states, harming bilateral ties and deepening distrust. “Iran has always emphasized dialogue and mutual respect,” the embassy stated, firmly rejecting the British allegations. “It has never designed or supported any threat to the internal security of the United Kingdom, nor has it taken any action in this regard.”

Shifting focus to the region, the embassy identified Israel as the primary source of instability, given that it's complicit of international crimes including aggression, genocide, and crimes against humanity. It expressed astonishment that Western nations remain indifferent to international outcry against a “child-killing regime” and take no meaningful steps to halt its actions.

Reaffirming its commitment to mutual respect and non-interference, the embassy also urged Britain to abandon its “hostile policies and illegal and destructive actions.”

The condemnation follows the UK Foreign Office’s announcement on Thursday that it had added several Iranian trading and petrochemical companies to its sanctions list.