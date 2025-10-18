Tehran denies UK security threat claims after MI5 accusations

TEHRAN – Iran’s embassy in London has forcefully rejected claims by the head of Britain’s MI5 that Tehran poses a threat to the United Kingdom’s security, denouncing the allegations as “baseless and irresponsible.”

In a statement issued late Friday, the embassy dismissed remarks made by MI5 Director General Sir Ken McCallum on October 16, who accused Iran of orchestrating “deadly plots” and engaging in “cross-border hostile actions.”

MI5 Director General claimed that, over the past year, MI5 had identified and disrupted more than 20 potentially deadly plots allegedly linked to Iran.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its strong protest and categorical rejection of these unfounded and irresponsible statements,” the mission said, describing the accusations as “part of a continued effort to distort Iran’s policies and undermine diplomatic relations between the two countries.”

The embassy stressed that Iran categorically denies any involvement in violent activities, abductions, or harassment of individuals in the UK or elsewhere. It added that the allegations were made “without credible evidence” and run counter to Iran’s long-standing commitment to international law, sovereign equality, and the promotion of peaceful coexistence and cooperation.

The statement followed McCallum’s assertion that UK security services had disrupted 20 Iran-linked operations on British soil over the past year — a claim Tehran has dismissed as misinformation aimed at fueling political tensions.

Calling for restraint, the embassy urged the British government to “refrain from making or escalating baseless accusations” and instead adopt “a responsible and constructive approach based on dialogue and mutual respect” to address shared security concerns through legal and diplomatic means.

The statement concluded by reaffirming Iran’s readiness for dialogue and its continued adherence to international norms and peaceful international relations.