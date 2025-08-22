Iran prioritizes branding and regulation in health tourism sector

TEHRAN – Iran is focusing on branding and regulatory reforms in its health tourism industry as part of plans to expand the sector, Deputy Tourism Minister Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey has said.

Speaking at a pre-event for the first International Congress and Exhibition on Dentistry in Tehran, Mohseni-Bandpey said the creation of a national health tourism brand and the launch of a comprehensive digital platform are two major initiatives currently under way by the Health Tourism Steering Council.

He said the measures aim to integrate services across tourism and health sectors, helping the country to better organize its capacity and strengthen its position in the regional and international market.

“By combining the strengths of the health and tourism sectors, we can build significant opportunities for cooperation,” he told participants, including delegates from D-8, ECO, ACD and IORA countries, as well as Iranian specialists and academics.

Mohseni-Bandpey highlighted Iran’s progress in medical and dental equipment, research institutions and skilled professionals, saying health tourism is one of the country’s competitive advantages. He added that a pilot version of the health tourism platform has been launched in Mashhad and will be expanded to Tehran and Fars provinces during Government Week.

The deputy minister said the platform is designed to ensure that all aspects of a foreign patient’s stay in Iran, from travel and accommodation to medical treatment, are coordinated between the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts and the Ministry of Health.

He listed key challenges that need to be addressed in the sector, including international insurance and payment systems, compliance with global standards and accreditations, post-treatment care, branding, training of human resources, and organizing familiarization tours for international stakeholders.

According to Mohseni-Bandpey, the Health Tourism Steering Council has approved the creation of a dedicated national brand for the sector, to be managed by the Ministry of Health with support from the Chamber of Commerce and the Iranian Medical Council. The branding process will be launched through a competitive festival format, he said.

He noted that Iran’s Seventh National Development Plan has set a target of $6 billion in health tourism revenues.

Mohseni-Bandpey also said that negative portrayals of Iran abroad would not hinder the growth of health and religious tourism, which he described as resilient sectors capable of countering anti-Iran narratives.

At the close of the event, the deputy minister visited an exhibition of Iranian dental achievements and praised stakeholders for their contributions to the health tourism sector.

The first official event to showcase Iran’s dental and health tourism capabilities, including equipment, materials, software and insurance services, will be held this autumn with participation from international representatives and specialists.

