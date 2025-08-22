BEIJING - The 2025 SCO Summit will be held in Tianjin, China, on August 31 and September 1.

The summit will mark the largest gathering in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's history, with leaders from over 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations coming together to discuss pressing regional and global issues.

Since assuming the rotating presidency at the Astana Summit in July 2024, China has initiated over 100 events under the theme "SCO Year of Sustainable Development" and the slogan "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move,"

aiming to deepen cooperation across politics, security, trade, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

How will the "Shanghai Spirit" be brought to life at the SCO Tianjin Summit? What key role does media play in fostering SCO cooperation? Where is it heading in the future, and what is its significance for global cooperation?

Host Xu Yawen joins Wang Mengjie, CGTN Reporter, Özgür Altınbaş, Chief of the Foreign News Service

at Aydinlik, Muhammad Zamir Assadi, editor at the China Desk of Internews Pakistan, and Henry Kuvin, a contributor at The Times of Central Asia, to take a closer look.

(Please use either of the following links for the article, if needed:)

Video on CGTN: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2025-08-18/-Shanghai-Spirit-in-action-

Tianjin-Summit-shapes-SCO-s-future-1FWsI7YyXWU/p.html

Video on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IT8x1lHplk