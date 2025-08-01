Iran names flag bearers in 2025 World Games

TEHRAN – Sara Bahmanyar and Ali Gharahgozlou will lead Iran’s delegation as the flag bearers in the opening ceremony of the upcoming World Games in Chengdu, China.

The Games will be held from Aug. 7 to 17.

The Iranian delegation will participate in this edition with over 30 athletes across nine different sports.

Bahmanyar is a female karate practitioner and has won four bronze medals in the Asian Championships as well as a bronze medal in the 2018 World Karate Championship.

Gharagozlou won the gold medal at the 2024 Asian Men's Snooker Championship in Doha, Qatar.