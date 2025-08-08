Iranian female karate athlete Bahmanyar wins gold at 2025 World Games

TEHRAN – Iranian female karate athlete Sara Bahmanyar claimed a gold medal in the women's kumite 50 kg of the 2025 World Games on Friday.

Bahmanyar defeated Algerian Cylia Ouikene 4-3 in the semifinals and then emerged victorious over Kazakhstan’s Moldir Zhangbyrbay in the final match.

She had defeated Canadian Yamina Lahyanssa, Erminia Perfetto of Italy and Croatian Ema Sgardelli in Pool A.

The bronze medal went to Sgardelli.

The 12th edition of The World Games take place from Aug. 7-17 in Chengdu, China.

Sara Bahmanyar and Ali Gharahgozlou carried Iran’s flag in the opening ceremony of the Games.