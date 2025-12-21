Jalal Dehghani Firouzabadi appointed Secretary of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations

TEHRAN – Jalal Dehghani Firouzabadi has been appointed as the new Secretary of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, following an official order issued by Seyyed Kamal Kharazi, head of the council, on Saturday.

The position was previously held by Abbas Araqchi and later by Ali Bagheri. After Bagheri was appointed Deputy for International Affairs at the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council, Dehghani Firouzabadi was selected as his successor and has now assumed the role.

Born in 1965 in the city of Meybod, Dehghani Firouzabadi earned his PhD in International Relations from the University of Brussels, Belgium, in 1995. He is recognized as the youngest full professor in Political Science and International Relations in Iran and is currently a faculty member of the International Relations Department at Allameh Tabataba’i University. Over his career, he has served as Iran’s Cultural Counselor in the United Arab Emirates, Dean of the Faculty of Law and Political Science at Allameh Tabataba’i University, and Political-Legal Deputy at the Research Center of the Islamic Consultative Assembly. He also served as the scientific secretary for the first and second Tehran International Security Conferences in 2016 and 2017.

Dehghani Firouzabadi has authored numerous works on Iran’s foreign policy and international relations theory. His most prominent book, The Foreign Policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is widely used as a textbook in Political Science programs across Iranian universities and was selected at the 7th Farabi International Festival. He was later honored as a distinguished theorist at the 8th Farabi International Festival and continues to serve as the scientific secretary of the Tehran Security Conference.