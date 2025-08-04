Artists confront climate crisis in “A Final Gaze at Earth's Breaths” exhibition 

TEHRAN- The group exhibition titled "A Final Gaze at Earth's Breaths," offering an artistic perspective on environmental crises and the future of ecosystems, came to an end at Tehran's Art Garden on Sunday.

The artistic event featured works by 90 active visual artists and artisans, presenting over 100 pieces across various mediums, including painting, photography, illustration, sculpture, dolls, and calligraphy.

"A Final Gaze at Earth's Breaths" aimed to showcase contemporary artistic reflections on environmental concerns. The exhibited works narrated the critical state of our planet—depicting species extinction, plastic pollution, deforestation, and raising questions about human responsibility in preserving or damaging ecosystems.

Several programs under the theme "Breath of the Earth: From Silence to Sound" including panel discussions with artists and environmental activists, as well as participatory workshops for creating artworks from recycled materials, involving visitors were also held on the sidelines of the event.

SAB/

