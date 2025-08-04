Yemen strikes three sites inside Israel with drones 

TEHRAN – Yemen’s drone unit has conducted three targeted military operations against Israeli sites.

According to Yemeni military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree, support for Gaza will continue unabated until Israel ends its military campaign in the enclave and lifts the siege.

Saree said two of the strikes targeted Israeli military installations in Tel Aviv and Ashkelon. The third operation struck the port of Haifa in the occupied territories.

The military spokesman emphasized that these actions were carried out in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people and resistance fighters.

He described them as a response to the Israeli occupation regime’s ongoing genocide and starvation tactics in Gaza, as well as the repeated storming and desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers.

He further stated that Yemen, by relying on its faithful people, committed leadership, and steadfast army, will not abandon its religious, moral, and humanitarian responsibilities toward the Palestinian cause, al-Aqsa Mosque, and the suffering in Gaza.

Saree also condemned the silence surrounding the genocide in Gaza, calling it a disgrace that will haunt the region’s history. He warned that the consequences of inaction will eventually reach all nations.

The military spokesman concluded by affirming that Yemen will continue its support operations until the genocide ends and the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

Earlier, Israeli media reported the sounding of sirens near the Gaza envelope and elsewhere, triggered by suspected drone incursions from Yemen.

Undeterred Yemen

The Israeli regime has launched a series of air raids on Yemen, targeting the capital Sanaa and the strategic port of Hodeidah in an effort to disrupt Yemeni military support for Gaza.

These strikes also aim to pressure the Sanaa government into lifting its Red Sea blockade on Israeli and Israeli-affiliated vessels.

Despite these repeated attacks, Yemen has continued to launch ballistic missiles and drones at key Israeli sites in the occupied territories, including Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and other critical military targets.

The ongoing Yemeni blockade has not only withstood Israeli aggression but has also extended to targeting Israeli ships in both the Red and Arabian seas.

One of the most significant economic consequences of the blockade imposed by the government in Sanaa has been the impact on the Israeli regime’s southern port of Eilat.

The port, unable to sustain operations due to the sharp decline in maritime traffic, reportedly requested financial support from the government, but to no avail. As a result, Eilat has declared bankruptcy and, according to recent reports, ceased operations entirely this month.

Below is the statement in full issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:

“In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their noble fighters, and in response to the crimes of genocide and starvation perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip, and in response to the storming of al-Aqsa Mosque by Zionist herds and their desecration of its sacred courtyards:

The Drone Air Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out three qualitative military operations targeting three of the Israeli enemy’s sites.

These operations were executed using three drones: two of them struck military targets in the areas of Jaffa (Tel Aviv) and Ashkelon, while the third targeted the port of Haifa in occupied Palestine.

Yemen, with its loyal people, faithful leadership, and fight army, relying on and trusting in Allah, will not abandon its religious, moral, and humanitarian duties toward the Palestinian people, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and our brothers in Gaza, who are enduring killing and starvation under aggression and siege.

Remaining silent on the genocide being committed against our brothers in Gaza is a disgrace and shame that will haunt this region throughout history and its consequences will be dire for all peoples and nations, sooner or later.

Yemen will continue its support operations until the aggression is halted and the blockade on the Gaza Strip is lifted.”

