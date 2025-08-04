Global voices unite against Israel’s war and starvation campaign in Gaza

TEHRAN — Protests condemning Israel’s devastating war and deliberate starvation campaign in Gaza continue to sweep across the globe, as activists, politicians, and ordinary citizens demand an end to the violence and immediate humanitarian aid.

On Sunday, demonstrators gathered outside the US consulate in Istanbul. They held Palestinian flags and shouted slogans denouncing the Israeli blockade of Gaza, which has caused mass starvation. Their message was clear: the international community must hold Israel accountable for the ongoing atrocities.

Meanwhile, in Sydney, Australia, tens of thousands braved heavy winds and rain to march across the iconic Harbour Bridge in a massive “March for Humanity.” Protesters carried pots and pans, symbolic of the forced starvation endured by Gaza’s population, and called out for a ceasefire and unrestricted delivery of aid.

Police estimated attendance at around 90,000, while organizers said the number could be as high as 300,000. New South Wales Senator Mehreen Faruqi addressed the crowd, demanding the “harshest sanctions on Israel” and condemning the “massacres” of Palestinians as crimes that must not go unpunished.

Author Antony Loewenstein, whose work exposes the Israeli arms industry, highlighted the Australian government’s role, accusing it of complicity through supplying fighter jets used in Gaza’s bombardment. Loewenstein pointed out that Australia is deeply entangled in Israel’s war machine, enabling and profiting from the destruction.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels. Since October 2023, over 180 people—more than half children—have died from starvation caused by Israel’s siege. Israeli forces have also killed nearly 900 people near aid distribution centers run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a US- and Israel-backed initiative criticized by Human Rights Watch as “death traps” due to repeated deadly attacks.

Tragically, hundreds more have died attempting to access UN-led food convoys, further underscoring the brutal reality of the siege. Overall, Israel’s war has claimed the lives of more than 60,800 Palestinians in Gaza, with reports from Israeli human rights groups confirming allegations of genocide—a charge already under investigation at the International Court of Justice.

The deliberate starvation, mass killings, and systematic destruction of Gaza reveal a state policy aimed at collective punishment and ethnic cleansing. This campaign cannot be dismissed as collateral damage or an unfortunate byproduct of war. It is a calculated effort to crush Palestinian resistance by any means necessary.

The world’s silence and inaction in the face of these crimes only embolden Israel’s apartheid regime. Without decisive global intervention, Israel will continue its path of genocide, supported by complicit governments and military suppliers around the world. Justice for Palestinians demands not only condemnation but concrete measures to end Israel’s siege, hold its leaders accountable, and ensure freedom and dignity for Gaza’s people.

The protests spreading worldwide are a powerful reminder that the fight for Palestinian rights and liberation will not be silenced — and that the struggle against Israeli aggression and oppression must intensify until peace and justice prevail.