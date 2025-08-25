The Shanghai Spirit: The Guiding Philosophy of the SCO

BEIJING- Amid rising international pressures, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s upcoming participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in China marks a pivotal moment for Tehran. Against the backdrop of growing geopolitical tensions and sweeping economic sanctions, Iran’s presence highlights its drive to strengthen ties with key Eurasian powers—anchored in the SCO’s guiding philosophy, the Shanghai Spirit.

For Iran, the SCO is more than just a forum for dialogue. It serves as a critical platform to build resilience, expand connectivity under initiatives such as the Belt and Road, and push back against isolation. This visit is poised to become a cornerstone of Tehran’s broader foreign policy recalibration.

Iran officially joined the SCO on July 4, 2023, a milestone in its regional diplomacy. Its accession reflects a strategic effort to forge stronger security and economic partnerships amid mounting external pressures. By stepping into this multilateral framework, Tehran seeks to safeguard national interests while aligning with countries that share a vision of multipolarity and deeper Eurasian cooperation.

In July, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi visited China and gave an exclusive interview to CGTN, emphasizing Iran's strong appreciation for the SCO. He highlighted the organization's efforts to secure a rightful position for Global South countries in the international arena.

"We all have a real intention to go to these paths, address security issues, economic issues, even cultural issues of the member states in a different way than the Western countries usually address," said Araghchi.

He praised the role of the SCO and member states in condemning the attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States this June. "We expect full support, political support, by the SCO Summit for the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.

The Shanghai Spirit, a foundational principle of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), was rooted in the values of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilizations and pursuit of common development.

At the historic meeting in Shanghai on June 15, 2001, the six founding members: China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, established the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a permanent intergovernmental body.

Since then, the SCO has expanded to 10 official member states, with India, Iran, Pakistan, and Belarus joining its ranks. Afghanistan and Mongolia remain observer states, while 14 dialogue partners extend the organization’s influence from Southeast Asia to the Middle East.

From its inception, the Shanghai Spirit has served as both a guiding philosophy and a practical framework for cooperation among member states. Over more than two decades, the SCO has evolved from a regional security mechanism into a comprehensive platform addressing global challenges, with the Shanghai Spirit adapting in step with this broader mission.

In recent years, the 'Shanghai Spirit' has evolved to encompass a broader vision of multilateral cooperation, with a focus on cultural exchanges, youth engagement, and technological innovation. These developments reflect a broader understanding of development that includes human capital and knowledge-based growth.

From its origins as a regional security forum, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has grown into a multifaceted institution guided by the enduring values of the Shanghai Spirit. Its journey reflects a shift from reactive crisis management to proactive, holistic development, encompassing peace, economics, culture, and technology.

Source: China Global Television Network (CGTN)