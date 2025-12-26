Jakarta intends to foster sci-tech co-op with Tehran

TEHRAN – Highlighting Iran’s extensive capabilities in science and technology, Rolliansyah Soemirat, the Indonesian ambassador to Tehran, has said the new Indonesian administration intends to develop scientific and technological ties with Iran.

“The administration is looking forward to the expansion of international collaborations, particularly in fields of science and technology, which opens up new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries. The main focus of the interactions will be centered around sharing technology and emerging innovations, as well as boosting technological cooperation,” IRNA quoted Soemirat as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Hossein Roozbeh, the head of the Organization for the Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, on Wednesday.

Referring to his visit to an exhibition of achievements at the Iran House of Innovation and Technology (iHiT), the official said the exhibition clearly showcased only a part of Iran’s capacities and capabilities in science and technology. “These achievements demonstrate Iran’s status in the global ecosystem of science and innovation.”

Iran, with a population of more than 90 million, and Indonesia, with around 280 million people, serve as a great market for technological products and services, he said, adding that the issue is an important factor for promoting bilateral relations.

Lauding the inauguration of an iHiT branch in Jakarta, Soemirat stated that the center can lay the basis for future collaborative partnerships in technological fields.

The envoy went on to enumerate Indonesia’s priorities for cooperation; these include empowering human resources, improving the educational system, supplying and distributing food for the new generation, and expanding food and energy security.

Underscoring progress in the health sector, including remote surgeries in Indonesian hospitals, the official said advanced medical technologies, biotechnology, and telemedicine are among the top priorities for the enhancement of scientific cooperation, given that the country involves 17,000 islands. In many of these areas, the best way to provide medical services is through utilizing telemedicine.

The official went on to propose establishing an Iranian business and technology hub in Jakarta, exchanging calendars of technological events, holding joint workshops and exhibitions in person and online, and creating a sustainable communication platform for ongoing interactions between technological companies and institutions of the two countries.

Enhancing scientific relations

In October, Soemirat emphasized the need to promote scientific, technological, and educational collaborations between Indonesia and Iran.

“Relations between Tehran and Jakarta need to be upgraded from political to technological cooperation,” IRNA quoted Soemirat as saying.

The official made the remarks during a ceremony held at the University of Tehran to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“To reduce scientific dependence on developed countries, it is essential to establish a joint network in key areas such as information technology, artificial intelligence (AI), clean energy, and marine sciences between Iran and Indonesia,” he noted.

Referring to the membership of the two countries in institutions such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement, and BRICS, Soemirat emphasized the need for fostering synergy and cooperation between the two nations to address the problems of the Islamic world, the region, and the world.

The official also called for the expansion of ties in the fields of maritime governance, energy security, climate change, and the blue economy so that the sea becomes a factor for unity and creates a model of sustainable development.

The Indonesian ambassador also stated that Indonesia is opposed to any unilateral sanctions and emphasized the necessity of resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through diplomacy. “Indonesia defends the right of all countries to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.”

