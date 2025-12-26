South Azadegan oil field’s production capacity hits 160,000 bpd

TEHRAN- The managing director of Petropars Group announced an increase in the operational capacity of the South Azadegan joint oil field to 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) and stated: “With the launch of the second train of the central processing unit and the gradual return of wells to the production stream, the trend of stable production in this field has accelerated.”

Hamidreza Saqafi, referring to the importance of developing processing infrastructure in the South Azadegan field, said: “The central processing unit of this field is designed in four 80,000-barrel trains and is responsible for processes such as separation of water, salt, and sediments, controlling hydrogen sulfide levels, and regulating vapor pressure. With the commissioning of the second train, the operational capacity of this center has reached 160,000 barrels per day, and the two remaining trains will also be completed in the coming months.”

He added: “Over the past 15 months, Petropars Group, in cooperation with the Oil Ministry, the National Iranian Oil Company, and the Oil Engineering and Development Company, has executed numerous projects in the fields of drilling, completion, and acid stimulation of 12 wells, and the commissioning of wellhead facilities for 30 wells, the result of which has been an increase of approximately 60,000 barrels in daily production.”

Referring to complementary measures in the field of wells, he said: “The operation of Electrical Submersible Pumps (ESP) will begin next week, and with the gradual return of wells experiencing production decline or stoppage to the production stream, the field's production capacity will sustainably increase.”

MA